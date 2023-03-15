China's foreign trade in goods registers surplus of 25.9 bln USD in February 2023​

Source: XinhuaEditor: huaxia2023-03-15 21:32:30This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows a container terminal of Taicang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade in goods registered a surplus of 25.9 billion U.S. dollars in February, on par with the same period last year, the country's forex regulator said Wednesday.China's service trade deficit was 4.3 billion U.S. dollars last month, slightly down both on a monthly basis and on a yearly basis, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) shows.SAFE data also shows that forex settlement by banks was basically equal to sales in February, and that foreign-related receipts and payments of non-banking sectors became more balanced."China's forex market has the basis and conditions to maintain steady operations," said Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of SAFE.With pro-growth policies showing effects and the economy picking up, China has a more solid foundation to see stable cross-border capital flows, Wang said. ■