China’s foreign trade expected to exceed $6 trillion in 2021!
China remains the world’s LARGEST TRADER with its total imports and exports of goods
It is expected to reach a new high of 6 trillion USD in 2021 despite the pandemic and sanctions， which will see an over 20 percent increase from 2020, rises by 1.3 trillion USD
The increase in export of goods contributed 27.8 percent to China’s GDP growth, and a 14.1 percent to global export trade in the first three quarters of 2021，export isaccount 18% of China GDP
The whole structure of China’s trade presents new characteristics
Emerging markets play a more pivotal role
China’s exports to such markets account for
49.5 percent of the total exports in first 11 months
Modern manufactures exports surge with exports of machinery and electronic products accounting for 59 percent of national total
Exports of electric passenger cars increased by
2.5 times
Cross-border e-commerce and trade service sector play a more important role
Along with the expansion, 184,000 foreign trade operators newly set up in 2021which made an outstanding contribution to China's employment
Facing the uncertainties and challenges next year, China has rolled out some new plans -
To set up a big data business platform for trade forecasting, early-warning and evaluating
To designate more pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce
And spare no effort to ensure a stable and smooth supply chain
Last but not least, China vows to take RCEP as a major chance promote the high-quality development of foreign trade
