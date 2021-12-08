China’s foreign trade expected to exceed $6 trillion in 2021!

China remains the world’s LARGEST TRADER with its total imports and exports of goodsIt is expected to reach a new high of 6 trillion USD in 2021 despite the pandemic and sanctions， which will see an over 20 percent increase from 2020, rises by 1.3 trillion USDThe increase in export of goods contributed 27.8 percent to China’s GDP growth, and a 14.1 percent to global export trade in the first three quarters of 2021，export isaccount 18% of China GDPThe whole structure of China’s trade presents new characteristicsEmerging markets play a more pivotal roleChina’s exports to such markets account for49.5 percent of the total exports in first 11 monthsModern manufactures exports surge with exports of machinery and electronic products accounting for 59 percent of national totalExports of electric passenger cars increased by2.5 timesCross-border e-commerce and trade service sector play a more important roleAlong with the expansion, 184,000 foreign trade operators newly set up in 2021which made an outstanding contribution to China's employmentFacing the uncertainties and challenges next year, China has rolled out some new plans -To set up a big data business platform for trade forecasting, early-warning and evaluatingTo designate more pilot zones for cross-border e-commerceAnd spare no effort to ensure a stable and smooth supply chainLast but not least, China vows to take RCEP as a major chance promote the high-quality development of foreign tradeEditor: Bonnie