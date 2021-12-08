What's new

China's foreign trade expected to exceed $6 trillion in 2021!

China's foreign trade expected to exceed $6 trillion in 2021!

China remains the world’s LARGEST TRADER with its total imports and exports of goods

It is expected to reach a new high of 6 trillion USD in 2021 despite the pandemic and sanctions， which will see an over 20 percent increase from 2020, rises by 1.3 trillion USD

The increase in export of goods contributed 27.8 percent to China’s GDP growth, and a 14.1 percent to global export trade in the first three quarters of 2021，export isaccount 18% of China GDP

The whole structure of China’s trade presents new characteristics

Emerging markets play a more pivotal role

China’s exports to such markets account for
49.5 percent of the total exports in first 11 months

Modern manufactures exports surge with exports of machinery and electronic products accounting for 59 percent of national total

Exports of electric passenger cars increased by
2.5 times

Cross-border e-commerce and trade service sector play a more important role

Along with the expansion, 184,000 foreign trade operators newly set up in 2021which made an outstanding contribution to China's employment

Facing the uncertainties and challenges next year, China has rolled out some new plans -

To set up a big data business platform for trade forecasting, early-warning and evaluating

To designate more pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce

And spare no effort to ensure a stable and smooth supply chain

Last but not least, China vows to take RCEP as a major chance promote the high-quality development of foreign trade

Editor: Bonnie
 
China lost the Sino-US trade war, and the United States won. The Chinese economy has collapsed! China’s GDP collapsed from 14.72 trillion US dollars in 2020 to 17.7 trillion US dollars in 2021. The Chinese economy has failed! 8-)
 
