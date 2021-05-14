What's new

China's Foreign direct investment (FDI), already the world biggest, up 38.6% from Jan-April

China's Jan-April direct foreign investment up 38.6%
May 13, 20213:22 PM CST
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first four months of the year jumped 38.6% from the same period last year to 397.07 billion yuan ($61.55 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

