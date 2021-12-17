China’s Foreign Capital Inflows Jumped 15.9% in First 11 Months to Exceed Last Year’s Haul

(Yicai Global) Dec. 17 -- China’s foreign direct investment in actual use surged 15.9 percent between January and November from the same period last year to accrue more than the whole of last year, according to the latest figures.Some CNY1.04 trillion (USD163 billion) poured into the country in the first eleven months, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce yesterday. This is already more than the CNY999.98 billion that flowed in during 2020.In US dollar terms, FDI in actual use amounted to USD157.2 billion in the first 11 months, a year-on-year increase of 21.4 percent.China remains one of the most attractive destinations for foreign capital and inflows are expected to maintain a growth rate of 15 percent throughout next year, said Liu Xiangdong, deputy director of the economic research department at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges.China’s economic fundamentals allow foreign investment to achieve higher returns, the Security Times reported, citing Tao Jin, deputy director of the macroeconomic research center at the Suning Institute of Finance. Due to strict epidemic prevention and control measures, the economy has rebounded and the country continues to open up its capital markets to the world.