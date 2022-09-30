What's new

China’s Fiscal Stimulus Exceeds 2020 Levels, Barclays Says

China’s fiscal stimulus this year now tops the amount issued in 2020, according to Barclays Plc., as the government boosts spending, especially on infrastructure, to bolster a faltering economy.

Barclays estimates the shortfall on the broadest measure of the budget -- known as the augmented fiscal deficit -- amounts to 9.2% of gross domestic product this year, compared with 8.4% in 2020.

“This suggests aggregate fiscal policy supports have already exceeded the stimulus seen in 2020,” the Barclays analysts wrote.

China’s been counting on an expansion of government spending to support economic growth this year as business confidence has been hit by Covid curbs and other headwinds. That, coupled with massive tax breaks it offered to business at the expense of government income, resulted in the ballooning deficit, which Beijing hopes should add more to aggregate demand in the economy.

The broad fiscal deficit had already widened to 6 trillion yuan ($833 billion) in the first eight months of the year, a fresh record, and 50% bigger than the 4 trillion yuan recorded in the same period in 2020, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Ministry of Finance data. The shortfall was 1.1 trillion yuan in January-August last year.

China’s Stimulus: All the Steps Taken Recently to Boost Economy

China has announced several support measures this year to shore up growth as Covid restrictions and a property crisis take their toll on the economy. Much of the stimulus has been focused on boosting infrastructure investment, such as 1 trillion yuan announced in August.

Andrew Polk at consultancy Trivium earlier this month pegged the size of China’s fiscal stimulus in 2022 at nearly 10 trillion yuan, or roughly 7% of GDP.

Barclays economists led by Jian Chang said in the report they don’t expect any “new big fiscal stimulus” for the rest of the year, adding the “focus of fiscal policy now is implementation rather than new stimulus.”

The government is borrowing more to fund the spending, with more than $340 billion of bonds expected to be sold in the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Premier Li Keqiang this week said the final three months of the year would be key to the nation’s economic recovery, according to a report in state media. He said many already announced policies are expected to have greater impact in that period.

 
China Budget Deficit Keeps Widening Under Covid, Property Crisis


China’s broad fiscal deficit widened to a fresh record in the first eight months of the year as land sales continued to drop while efforts to contain Covid outbreaks added to the spending burden.

The deficit in the budgets for all levels of government was 6 trillion yuan ($857 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the Ministry of Finance released Friday. That is a new high for any comparable period and compares with a shortfall of 1.1 trillion yuan in January-August last year and a gap of 4 trillion yuan at the same point in 2020.

1664505965784.png



The data show the fiscal strain faced by the government is yet to ease, even though the dent in income from this year’s massive tax breaks has started to taper while the economy showed some signs of recovery in August. The imbalance could lead governments at different levels to cut expenditure and limit their ability to spur economic growth.

Covid lockdowns over the summer and power shortages have forced factories, restaurants and shopping malls to shut, weighing on tax revenue generation. Income from land sales continued to drop as a property market crisis persists.

In the meantime, spending needs are rising as China intensifies Covid curbs in the run-up to the 20th Communist Party congress, a once-in-five-years meeting where President Xi Jinping is due to secure a precedent-breaking third term in office. For instance, local governments have been asked to test residents regularly for coronavirus, regardless of infection levels.

AUG.JULYJUNEMAYAPRILMARCHFEB.
YEAR-TO-DATE2022202220222022202220222022
BILLION YUAN
Augmented fiscal balance-6,020-5,245-5,052-2,970-2,056-1,250309
General public budget balance-2,713-2,177-2,367-1,232-664-155798
General public revenue13,80412,49810,5228,6747,4296,2044,620
General public expenditure16,51814,67512,8899,9068,0936,3593,823
Gov. fund balance-3,306-3,068-2,686-1,738-1,392-1,095-488
Gov. fund revenue3,9983,3382,7972,1951,7571,384916
Gov. fund spending7,3046,4065,4833,9333,1492,4791,404
Note: A positive number for balance means surplus, while a negative figure indicates deficit. Source: Ministry of Finance

Income from general public and government funds combined came in at 17.8 trillion yuan in January to August. General public revenue fell 8% from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.2% drop in the first seven months. It would have risen 3.7% had it not been for the tax rebates, the finance ministry said.

The government doled out more than 2.3 trillion yuan in tax breaks in the first half, nearly 90% of the relief planned for this year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on MOF data.

Revenue from the sale of land dropped 28.5% on year in the first eight months of 2022 to 3.4 trillion yuan, compared with a 31.7% slump in January-July.

Total spending was 23.8 trillion yuan. It includes 16.5 trillion yuan in general fiscal expenditure, which covers education, healthcare, defense and scientific research. That was up 6.3% on year, compared with a gain of 6.4% in the January-July period. Expenditure under the government fund budget rose 23.4%, down from a 29.8% jump in the first seven months.

Other highlights of the MOF release:

  • Income from deed taxes, which are paid when a property is bought or sold, fell 28.7% on year in January-August
  • Tax revenue from vehicle purchases slumped 30.5% in the period, as a policy to halve the levy paid on some new passenger cars continued to cause an impact
  • Revenue from taxes on corporate and individual income gained 2.5% and 8.9%, respectively
  • State-owned land use right transfer expenditure, a part of which is invested in infrastructure, fell 12.2% to 3.9 trillion yuan
www.bloomberg.com

www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

