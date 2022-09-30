China’s Fiscal Stimulus Exceeds 2020 Levels, Barclays Says

China’s fiscal stimulus this year now tops the amount issued in 2020, according to Barclays Plc., as the government boosts spending, especially on infrastructure, to bolster a faltering economy.
Barclays estimates the shortfall on the broadest measure of the budget -- known as the augmented fiscal deficit -- amounts to 9.2% of gross domestic product this year, compared with 8.4% in 2020.
“This suggests aggregate fiscal policy supports have already exceeded the stimulus seen in 2020,” the Barclays analysts wrote.
China’s been counting on an expansion of government spending to support economic growth this year as business confidence has been hit by Covid curbs and other headwinds. That, coupled with massive tax breaks it offered to business at the expense of government income, resulted in the ballooning deficit, which Beijing hopes should add more to aggregate demand in the economy.
The broad fiscal deficit had already widened to 6 trillion yuan ($833 billion) in the first eight months of the year, a fresh record, and 50% bigger than the 4 trillion yuan recorded in the same period in 2020, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Ministry of Finance data. The shortfall was 1.1 trillion yuan in January-August last year.
China’s Stimulus: All the Steps Taken Recently to Boost Economy
China has announced several support measures this year to shore up growth as Covid restrictions and a property crisis take their toll on the economy. Much of the stimulus has been focused on boosting infrastructure investment, such as 1 trillion yuan announced in August.
Andrew Polk at consultancy Trivium earlier this month pegged the size of China’s fiscal stimulus in 2022 at nearly 10 trillion yuan, or roughly 7% of GDP.
Barclays economists led by Jian Chang said in the report they don’t expect any “new big fiscal stimulus” for the rest of the year, adding the “focus of fiscal policy now is implementation rather than new stimulus.”
The government is borrowing more to fund the spending, with more than $340 billion of bonds expected to be sold in the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations.
Premier Li Keqiang this week said the final three months of the year would be key to the nation’s economic recovery, according to a report in state media. He said many already announced policies are expected to have greater impact in that period.
Barclays estimates the shortfall on the broadest measure of the budget -- known as the augmented fiscal deficit -- amounts to 9.2% of gross domestic product this year, compared with 8.4% in 2020.
“This suggests aggregate fiscal policy supports have already exceeded the stimulus seen in 2020,” the Barclays analysts wrote.
China’s been counting on an expansion of government spending to support economic growth this year as business confidence has been hit by Covid curbs and other headwinds. That, coupled with massive tax breaks it offered to business at the expense of government income, resulted in the ballooning deficit, which Beijing hopes should add more to aggregate demand in the economy.
The broad fiscal deficit had already widened to 6 trillion yuan ($833 billion) in the first eight months of the year, a fresh record, and 50% bigger than the 4 trillion yuan recorded in the same period in 2020, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Ministry of Finance data. The shortfall was 1.1 trillion yuan in January-August last year.
China’s Stimulus: All the Steps Taken Recently to Boost Economy
China has announced several support measures this year to shore up growth as Covid restrictions and a property crisis take their toll on the economy. Much of the stimulus has been focused on boosting infrastructure investment, such as 1 trillion yuan announced in August.
Andrew Polk at consultancy Trivium earlier this month pegged the size of China’s fiscal stimulus in 2022 at nearly 10 trillion yuan, or roughly 7% of GDP.
Barclays economists led by Jian Chang said in the report they don’t expect any “new big fiscal stimulus” for the rest of the year, adding the “focus of fiscal policy now is implementation rather than new stimulus.”
The government is borrowing more to fund the spending, with more than $340 billion of bonds expected to be sold in the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations.
Premier Li Keqiang this week said the final three months of the year would be key to the nation’s economic recovery, according to a report in state media. He said many already announced policies are expected to have greater impact in that period.