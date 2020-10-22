China's first university dedicated to training of IC talent officially established

2020-10-22 19:22:59 GMT+8 | cnTechPostOn October 22, the Nanjing Integrated Circuit University, China's first university dedicated to the training of integrated circuit talent, was officially established in Nanjing.The university is not a traditional one, but more like an open platform to connect universities and companies, an important supplement to university education, and an important source of talent for enterprises.Compared to other universities, Nanjing Integrated Circuit University is different in terms of building body, orientation, student source, faculty, curriculum, and graduation certificate.Nanjing Integrated Circuit University is not organized by the Chinese Ministry of Education or the provincial or municipal education authorities, but by the Jiangbei New District Administrative Committee in response to the needs of local industrial development.Unlike other universities, which are academically oriented and focus on the transfer of theoretical knowledge, this university is a talent cultivation organization, which is skill-oriented and focuses on practical training and teaching, cultivating industrial talents with practical abilities and professional skills.The students of the school are no longer high school students who enter the school through university entrance examinations, but students with basic professional knowledge from colleges and universities, interdisciplinary students who are interested in working on integrated circuits, and junior staff recruited from enterprises who are still in the training period.The teachers here come more from senior engineers, domestic and foreign industry experts and universities with high academic level.The course is not like the standardized curriculum approved by the education department, but rather is personalized, based on students' weaknesses and the job skills demanded by enterprises, and the final certificate obtained by students is the certificate of completion after practical assessment and certification.