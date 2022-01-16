China’s First Hello Kitty-Themed Hotel to Open in Sanya in 2025

(Yicai Global) Jan. 17 -- China’s first Hello Kitty-themed hotel will be built in Sanya, a tropical tax-free tourist destination in southern China’s Hainan province, and it is expected to be open in 2025.The hotel, which will provide 221 rooms and villas, dining halls, a swimming pool, and a fitness center, will be developed by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Keystone Group and run by US multinational hospitality giant Hyatt Hotels, The Paper reported today, citing the firms’ joint announcement.The structure will be built within the 210,000-square-meters Hello Kitty theme park, which will be put into operation in 2024.Keystone signed an intellectual property licensing agreement with Hello Kitty’s creator Sanrio in July 2019 to access over 400 trademarks of the Japanese company’s characters, most of whom will be featured in the theme park in Sanya. Keystone will invest CNY11 billion (USD1.7 billion) in the project.Sanrio opened its first Hello Kitty-themed park outside of Japan in China’s Hangzhou in cooperation with Shanghai-based property developer Yinrun Group in 2015.Hainan is a well-known tourist destination in China. Its tourist traffic reached 81 million people last year, up 25.5 percent from 2020, according to official statistics. The figure was at 97.5 percent of the pre-pandemic volume in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. Tourist revenue soared 58.6 percent to CNY138.4 billion (USD21.8 billion) in 2021 from a year earlier.