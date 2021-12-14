What's new

China's first compressed air energy storage system officially connected to grid

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
26,680
-39
61,439
Country
China
Location
China
news.cgtn.com

China's first compressed air energy storage system officially connected to grid

China's independently developed first 100 MW advanced compressed air energy storage system has been connected to grid for operation after 4,000 trial hours, according to CMG on Friday.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com


The system is able to balance the use of energy as it is in high demand in the daytime and at low usage at night. It compresses the air for storage at night when the energy load is low then releases the high-pressure air to generate energy for the peak-time use.

The system generates a maximum of 40,000 kWh electricity each day, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 3,000 household for a day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom