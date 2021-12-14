China's first compressed air energy storage system officially connected to grid
China's independently developed first 100 MW advanced compressed air energy storage system has been connected to grid for operation after 4,000 trial hours, according to CMG on Friday.
news.cgtn.com
The system is able to balance the use of energy as it is in high demand in the daytime and at low usage at night. It compresses the air for storage at night when the energy load is low then releases the high-pressure air to generate energy for the peak-time use.
The system generates a maximum of 40,000 kWh electricity each day, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 3,000 household for a day.