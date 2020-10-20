China's film earnings overtake Hollywood's

January 4, 2022BEIJING: China retained its top spot in global box office earnings in 2021 as the Chinese movie industry continued to take the lead in recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year running. The earnings have overtaken Hollywood industry as well as India's Bollywood.China's box office revenue hit 47.26 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) in 2021, the highest in the world, of which 84.49 percent was from domestic productions, showed data released by the China Film Administration on Saturday.Despite the continuing impact of the pandemic, China also built 6,667 new screens in 2021, bringing the number of total screens to 82,248, marking the highest number globally and reflecting a quick recovery of Chinese film industry from the pandemic, according to the film authority."The Battle at Lake Changjin" collected a record 5.772 billion yuan in China's box office market, which is also a new record high as the highest-grossing film in Chinese history.The film is set during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53) and depicts the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers' brave fight in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir, during freezing temperatures.China is expected to account for 34 percent of global box office revenue, compared to just over 28 percent in 2020, according to Gower Street Analytics projections. The US is estimated to take the second rank with a likely 22 percent share.The year 2021 marked the second year that China beat the US to become the world's largest box office market, a result caused by the two countries' vastly different responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to media reports.