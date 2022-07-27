China's FH-95 EW drone passes performance test

China's domestically developed FH-95 electronic warfare unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has passed a landmark test as experts said Tuesday that the new drone's electronic warfare capabilities will add a new dimension to armed reconnaissance drones.The FH-95 series drone has a take-off weight of up to a ton, can carry more than 250 kilograms of a wide range of mission payloads, and has an endurance capacity of more than 24 hours, allowing the operator to perform complex combat missions including comprehensive reconnaissance In highly contested battlefield environments, as well as electronic warfare..