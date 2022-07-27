What's new

China's FH-95 EW drone passes performance test

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
28,552
20
30,935
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
China's domestically developed FH-95 electronic warfare unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has passed a landmark test as experts said Tuesday that the new drone's electronic warfare capabilities will add a new dimension to armed reconnaissance drones.

The FH-95 series drone has a take-off weight of up to a ton, can carry more than 250 kilograms of a wide range of mission payloads, and has an endurance capacity of more than 24 hours, allowing the operator to perform complex combat missions including comprehensive reconnaissance In highly contested battlefield environments, as well as electronic warfare..

 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,182
87
62,372
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The SC said:
China's domestically developed FH-95 electronic warfare unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has passed a landmark test as experts said Tuesday that the new drone's electronic warfare capabilities will add a new dimension to armed reconnaissance drones.

The FH-95 series drone has a take-off weight of up to a ton, can carry more than 250 kilograms of a wide range of mission payloads, and has an endurance capacity of more than 24 hours, allowing the operator to perform complex combat missions including comprehensive reconnaissance In highly contested battlefield environments, as well as electronic warfare..

Click to expand...
What is confusing me is that many Chinese drones like big ones don't have that much payload capacity. I mean this one can carry only 250 KG while WZ 7 can carry only 650 KG. They are good but not great payload carrying capacity. CH 6 is said to have 2000 KG payload capacity so that is great.
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
28,552
20
30,935
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Zarvan said:
What is confusing me is that many Chinese drones like big ones don't have that much payload capacity. I mean this one can carry only 250 KG while WZ 7 can carry only 650 KG. They are good but not great payload carrying capacity. CH 6 is said to have 2000 KG payload capacity so that is great.
Click to expand...
This is just the EW payload.. not a munition one..

EternalMortal said:
Who’s the export client?
Click to expand...
They did not say.. maybe Pakistan or Saudi Arabia.. but the guess is open..
 
H

huanghong

FULL MEMBER
Nov 3, 2021
175
0
145
Country
China
Location
Yemen
Zarvan said:
What is confusing me is that many Chinese drones like big ones don't have that much payload capacity. I mean this one can carry only 250 KG while WZ 7 can carry only 650 KG. They are good but not great payload carrying capacity. CH 6 is said to have 2000 KG payload capacity so that is great.
Click to expand...
The maximum take -off weight of one ton, the task load reaching 250kg is very amazing. Compared with the 630kg of Turkish TB2, the task load is 55kg.
1.5 tons of Wing Loong, the task load is 400kg
 
Last edited:
H

huanghong

FULL MEMBER
Nov 3, 2021
175
0
145
Country
China
Location
Yemen
Interestingly, the FH-97 is a Stealth drone that patrolled in a high-risk area for a long time. It passively received the opponent's radar signal and then issued an anti -radiation missile. The entire journey remains silent.
 
casual

casual

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
2,664
1
1,949
Country
China
Location
United States
Zarvan said:
What is confusing me is that many Chinese drones like big ones don't have that much payload capacity. I mean this one can carry only 250 KG while WZ 7 can carry only 650 KG. They are good but not great payload carrying capacity. CH 6 is said to have 2000 KG payload capacity so that is great.
Click to expand...
this is an EW drone. the most important specs are flight ceiling and lotter time. I didn't see anything about flight ceiling but the lotter time is 35h which is insane.
 
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
5,082
-15
8,478
Country
China
Location
Canada
J-16D can perform standoff jamming while this drone can conduct localized suppression.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Army 28-Drone Swarm Just Led The Way For A Simulated Air Assault Mission
Replies
1
Views
448
Oldman1
O
P
BEL To Supply D-29 EW Suites for IAF MiG-29s And Establish EW Test Range
Replies
0
Views
456
punch2000
P
F-22Raptor
Eaglet Air-Launched Drone Aims To Help Its Mothership Survive In US Army Tests
Replies
0
Views
448
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Navy, Air Force running ‘capstone test’ of new high-power microwave missile
Replies
0
Views
958
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
beijingwalker
China’s PLAN Leaked — A Fleet Of VTOL Drones Spotted On Chinese PLA Navy’s Shandong Aircraft Carrier
Replies
0
Views
633
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom