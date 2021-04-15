China’s FDI inflows surge at fastest rate in 13 years during first quarter, surpassing pre-pandemic level
- 10,263 new foreign-invested companies were established in China during the first three months of the year
- Data from the Ministry of Commerce comes as China continues to court foreign businesses while the United States is looking to help American companies exit the Chinese market
-
China’s foreign direct investment inflows – excluding financial sectors such as banking, securities and insurance – surged 43.8 per cent during the January-March period, year on year. Photo: Reuters
Foreign direct investment in China grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade during the first quarter of 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.
The news came amid lingering concerns that pandemic disruptions and
rising international tensions
could accelerate a supply-chain exodus from the world’s second-largest economy.
Foreign direct investment – excluding financial sectors such as banking, securities and insurance – surged 43.8 per cent during the January-March period, year on year. That was the highest quarterly growth rate since the second quarter of 2008.
Foreign direct investment into China surges nearly 40 per cent in first quarterA total of 10,263 new foreign-invested companies were established in China from January to March, and the FDI growth rate far surpassed the rate seen during the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus.www.scmp.com