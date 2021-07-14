What's new

China's FDI inflow was 607.84 billion yuan in first half of 2021 | 2021年上半年中国（FDI）流入6078.4亿元

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland in actual use surged 28.7 percent year on year to 607.84 billion yuan, or 90.96 billion U.S. dollars, in the first half of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday. The value increased 27.1 percent from the same period in 2019. Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 482.77 billion yuan during the period, up 33.4 percent year on year. Actual investment from countries along the Belt and Road, countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) increased by 49.6 percent, 50.7 percent and 10.3 percent respectively. Moreover, the eastern, central and western regions of China saw the FDI in actual use increase by 29.7 percent, 33.6 percent and 6.1 percent respectively.
 
