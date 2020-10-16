China’s FDI inflow surges 18.7 pct in September

October 16, 2020Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 25.1 percent year on year to 99.03 billion yuan (about 14.25 billion U.S. dollars) in September, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.This marked the sixth consecutive month for the country to witness positive growth in FDI.In the first nine months, FDI inflow went up 5.2 percent year on year to 718.81 billion yuan, the first increase in both yuan and dollar terms since the beginning of this year, the ministry said.Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 559.68 billion yuan, up 15 percent year on year during the January-September period, while that in the high-tech service sector increased 26.4 percent.Investment from the Netherlands surged 150 percent, while that from Britain rose 32.8 percent, the data showed.Building on the effective containment of the COVID-19 epidemic, China has rigorously rolled out a string of measures to stabilize foreign trade and investment.