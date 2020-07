Not intend to be a serious topic, but since investors and even politicians believe in Yi and other fate/fengshui stuff somewhat, it could be well a self-fulfilled prophecy. ​

Not a very serious topic, have you ever noticed Yi book from Zhou Dynasty?Its a known fact many government officials believe in fate/Fengshui and such in some degree, just look at the names of the hospitals in Wuhan during COVID-19 you get the picture.But probably the most famous future-teller methodlogy in China is from Yi book.Yi book is not just capable of tell person's future, but also nations.Some of the investors in my cycle do use some of this and has made a fortune:The most important fact regarding China's fate by Yi book:It seems that according to Yi master backed in 2002, China's property market will enjoy a very long rally until 2023, due to at that period, China' fate is tied to earth element (If someone could truly believed them at that time and buy houses like crazy...).After 2023, then the market will change to favor to high-tech and entertaining due China's fate will be tied to fire element.And according to the Yi master, China will get a plague in 2019 started in Southwest China, but the plague wont hurt China's fate.(again only if someone could bet that in financial market).Also, 2023-2024, China will fight several wars in both SouthWest China and East/SouthEast China sea, I expect the scenario will be China taking back Taiwan, triggered a war with the US, and very typical, India joined the war as a pawn for the US.The outcome of the war according to Yi-master is China will take back Taiwan, and defeat India, take a large chunk of terriority from India, the fate of India on downwards path for 50-60 years and such (actually I hope China fight India now than the time when we take back taiwan, such that we don't need to fight a two front war by then, but current situation could turn to the way Yi predicted).The more important predication of Yi is that, after these war, China will be in intensive struggle with the US, or probably the west as a whole, the period is 2024-2043 or so, the struggle will be more intensive than the cold war, may involve armed-conflicts here and there, but not as big as the wars fought in 2023-2024.After that period of time China's fate will enjoy a very long upwards rally for 1,000 years or so.Any can learn Yi book, some of the predictions of national fate can even found by search engine, it is deterministic.