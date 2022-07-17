China’s famous ‘cable girl’ returns to help remote village after graduating from university with medical degree ​

Yu Yanqia, a member of the Lisu ethnic minority, nicknamed ‘cable girl’ comes from high up in the mountains of Yunnan province

She has decided to return home as a medical worker after her graduation from university, the first person in her village to obtain a higher degree

‘Cable girl’ who crossed river using pulley to get to school returns to remote village to serve after medical school graduation. Photo: Weibo

Yu Yanqia likened the help she received from the public over the years to ‘lights in the dark’. Photo: Yu Yanqia

Yu was one of the many Lisu people who had to use a cable and pulley system as a major means of transport to reach the outside world before the late 2000s. Photo: Yu Yanqia