China's Failure to Ensure Hong Kong's Autonomy

Sarosh Ibrahim

Oct 20, 2020
Hong Kong's fate has largely been tied to China - with the exception of the 155-year rule by the British. The Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 was drafted to ensure Hong Kong's “high degree of autonomy”.

Referring to the national security law imposed on Hong Kong in 2020, Wasif Hassan discusses how China is failing to honor the agreement.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/hong-kong-handover-anniversary/
 

