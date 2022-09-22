Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Oct 15, 2017
China’s Exports to the US Decline While Shipments to Russia Surge
China’s exports to the US shrank for the first time in more than two years while shipments to Russia surged, adding to evidence that slowing economies and the war in Ukraine are shifting global trade flows along geopolitical fault lines.
Total exports in US dollar terms expanded 7.1% last month from a year earlier, the slowest pace since April when a lockdown in Shanghai disrupted shipping, and far weaker than economists had predicted. Imports grew just 0.3%, leaving a trade surplus of $79.4 billion. (Click here for the full story.)
Exports Slow
China's export growth slows, but still well above pre-pandemic level
Source: General Administration of Customs
The numbers also showed China’s exports to the US fell 3.8% in August from a year earlier, the first contraction since May 2020.
Exports to Russia surged 26.5% as Chinese brands filled a gap left by departing Western companies.
Read More: Xi, Putin to Meet for First Time Since War in Ukraine
Chinese exports to the European Union held up better, recording 11.1% growth as China is supplying more energy-intensive goods that have become more costly to produce in Europe. Even so, the increase was still less than half the pace recorded the previous month.
Here’s a chart showing how Shanghai’s port volumes edged down in August:
Shipping Demand Slows
Shanghai port dealt with 3.4% fewer containers in August than a year ago
Source: Shanghai International Port Group
For China, a smaller trade surplus going forward will weigh on the currency, which has slumped this year and is close to breaching 7 to the dollar. The People’s Bank of China has taken several steps recently to slow the yuan’s depreciation.
Meanwhile, shipping companies are trying to realign their capacity with an expected softening in consumer demand. Maersk, for instance, announced on Sept. 2 the cancelations of four China-to-North America sailings this month.
Taiwan’s Slump
A different report Wednesday showed Taiwan’s exports grew at the slowest pace in more than two years, the latest sign that a slowdown in global demand is weighing on the economy.
Overseas shipments grew just 2% in August compared to a year earlier, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry in Taipei on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast an increase of 11.6%.
“While demand for integrated circuits and mineral products continued to be hot, export sales of traditional products such as plastics and base metals were sluggish due to weak end-user demand,” according to a statement from the finance ministry.
Read More:
- Xi’s Covid Zero Strategy Faces Make-or-Break Test in Chengdu
- China Still Shut Off From the World With Flights Near Record Low
- Xi Renews Call for China Tech Push After US Escalates Curbs
