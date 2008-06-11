beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 34,771
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
China’s exports surged unexpectedly 11.4 % last month, as pace of import growth cooled off
China’s exports surged unexpectedly last month, as the pace of import growth cooled, data released by the country’s customs agency on Saturday showed. Photo: AP
China’s exports surged unexpectedly last month, as the pace of import growth cooled, data released by the country’s customs agency on Saturday showed.
Exports grew by 11.4 per cent last month, compared to a year earlier. This was faster growth than in September, when exports rose by an 18-month high 9.9 per cent. October’s figure was above the 9.2 per cent forecast of a Bloomberg poll of analysts and was again the highest monthly growth rate since March 2019, when exports surged 14.2 per cent.
Imports grew by 4.7 per cent over the same period from a year ago, down from a surprise jumpof 13.2 per cent in September. Analysts had forecast growth of 8.6 per cent in October. The previous month had brought an all-time record import haul of US$203 billion, but that cooled to US$178.74 billion in October.
- China’s exports grew by 11.4 per cent in October from a year earlier while imports grew by 4.7 per cent
- In the month before the election China’s trade surplus with the United States was 46.5 per cent higher than the day Donald Trump took office
China’s exports surged unexpectedly last month, as the pace of import growth cooled, data released by the country’s customs agency on Saturday showed. Photo: AP
China’s exports surged unexpectedly last month, as the pace of import growth cooled, data released by the country’s customs agency on Saturday showed.
Exports grew by 11.4 per cent last month, compared to a year earlier. This was faster growth than in September, when exports rose by an 18-month high 9.9 per cent. October’s figure was above the 9.2 per cent forecast of a Bloomberg poll of analysts and was again the highest monthly growth rate since March 2019, when exports surged 14.2 per cent.
Imports grew by 4.7 per cent over the same period from a year ago, down from a surprise jumpof 13.2 per cent in September. Analysts had forecast growth of 8.6 per cent in October. The previous month had brought an all-time record import haul of US$203 billion, but that cooled to US$178.74 billion in October.
China’s exports surged last month, as import growth lagged
China’s export engine revved again in October, surging beyond expectations, but import growth tailed off.
www.scmp.com