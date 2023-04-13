What's new

China’s Exports stunningly surged 23% while growth in imports slowed in March 2023

China’s Exports stunningly surged 23% while growth in imports slowed in March 2023​

gantry-cranes-and-containers-at-the-yangshan-deepwater-port-in-shanghai-china-on-tuesday-july-5-2022-senior-us-and-chinese-officials-discussed-us-economic-sanctions-and-tariffs-tuesday-amid-reports-the-biden-administration-is-close-to-rolling-back-some-of-the-trade-levies-imposed-by-former-president-donald-trump-photographer-qilai-shen-bloomberg.jpg

Gantry cranes and containers at the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Senior US and Chinese officials discussed US economic sanctions and tariffs Tuesday amid reports the Biden administration is close to rolling back some of the trade levies imposed by former President Donald Trump. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports in yuan terms increased at a faster pace in March, while growth in imports slowed, data from the customs office showed.

Exports in yuan rose about 23% in March from a year ago, up from 5.2% in February, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data from the Customs General Administration released Thursday.
Imports increased about 6.3% in March from a year ago, after rising 11.1% in February.

For the first quarter, exports in yuan gained 8.4% from a year earlier, while imports rose 0.2%, the customs data showed.

China will publish monthly trade figures in dollars later Thursday, which are expected to show a further contraction in exports and imports in March. A slowdown in the global economy has curbed demand for Chinese exports, weighing on the outlook for manufacturing.

I would be interested in exports to US which is actually trending downwards.
Also Exports as a percentage of total GDP which should also trend downwards as China GDP become bigger.
 
April 13, 2023

China's exports stun with surprise surge on EV boom

D2ED6ANVGZJNZEMKQBNSFSBSOY.jpg

An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's exports unexpectedly surged for March, driven by strong shipments of solar products, new-energy vehicles and lithium batteries and as supply chain conditions continued to improve from their COVID paralysis.

Meanwhile, imports fell less than expected, with economists pointing to an acceleration in the purchase of agricultural products, especially soybeans, as proving some support.
Exports in March shot up 14.8 from a year ago, snapping five straight months of declines and much better than the 7.0% fall forecast by analysts. Imports dropped just 1.4%, smaller than the 5.0% decline forecast and a 10.2% contraction in the previous two months.

While the figures provide some relief for investors worried about the health of the world's second-largest economy, analysts doubt the strength can be sustained as demand in major economies elsewhere flags.

"China's export growth soared in March. This came as a surprise to the market," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "The positive surprise may be partly due to a low base effect - the COVID outbreaks in March last year forced many factories to shut down," he added.

Lv Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, attributed the upside surprise to strength in demand for electric vehicles, solar products and lithium batteries.

However, he warned conditions could worsen going forward.

"The external environment is still severe and complicated at present," Lv told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. "Sluggish external demand and geopolitical factors will bring greater challenges to China's trade development," he added.

Newly appointed premier Li Qiang told a cabinet meeting last week that officials should "try every method" to grow trade with developed economies and push companies to further explore emerging market economies, such as those of Southeast Asia.

China has set a growth target of around 5% for gross domestic product (GDP) this year, after severe pandemic controls last year knocked the economy to one of its slowest rates in decades. Last year's GDP rose only 3%.

Without western market, China's economy has been constantly collapsing, factories are closing, hundreds of millions are losing their jobs... the end of the world is coming for China

微信图片_20230413142316.png
 
