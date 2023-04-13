China’s Exports Rose About 23% while growth in imports slowed in March 2023​

China’s Exports Rose About 23% in March in Yuan Terms - BNN Bloomberg China’s exports in yuan terms increased at a faster pace in March, while growth in imports slowed, data from the customs office showed.

Myungshin Cho, Bloomberg NewsGantry cranes and containers at the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Senior US and Chinese officials discussed US economic sanctions and tariffs Tuesday amid reports the Biden administration is close to rolling back some of the trade levies imposed by former President Donald Trump. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg , Bloomberg(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports in yuan terms increased at a faster pace in March, while growth in imports slowed, data from the customs office showed.Exports in yuan rose about 23% in March from a year ago, up from 5.2% in February, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data from the Customs General Administration released Thursday.Imports increased about 6.3% in March from a year ago, after rising 11.1% in February.For the first quarter, exports in yuan gained 8.4% from a year earlier, while imports rose 0.2%, the customs data showed.China will publish monthly trade figures in dollars later Thursday, which are expected to show a further contraction in exports and imports in March. A slowdown in the global economy has curbed demand for Chinese exports, weighing on the outlook for manufacturing.©2023 Bloomberg L.P.