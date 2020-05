China’s exports in surprise jump in April, but imports tumble

China’s exports grew by 3.5 per cent in April and imports fell by 14.2 per cent, presenting a mixed picture of the economic recovery

Demand shock from coronavirus containment efforts around the world did not appear to place great strain on world’s second largest economy in April

Finbarr Bermingham | Published: 11:16am, 7 May, 2020 | SCMP

"As heralded by the weakness of new export orders in the PMIs, exports should weaken significantly in the near term"