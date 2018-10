In the first three quarters, China's trade volume with the US rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to 3.06 trillion yuan ($ 443.3 billion), accounting for 13.8 percent of the country's total foreign trade, according to the latest data released by the General Administration of Customs (GAC).China's export to the US stood at 2.27 trillion yuan during the same period, up 7.4 percent on a yearly basis, and the country's imports from the US increased 3.8 percent year-on-year to 798.13 billion yuan, Li said.***Looks like exports to the US is growing faster than imports from there.So much winning... Should I say, "whining"?