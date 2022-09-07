What's new

China's export of heating appliances to EU soars

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,324
-12
92,818
Country
China
Location
China

China's export of heating appliances to EU soars​

By Sun Chi | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2022-09-06 10:33

China's export volume of electric heaters, electric blankets and other heating appliances has sharply risen so far this year, Yicai reported on Monday, quoting the China Household Electrical Appliances Association.

With the fermentation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis in Europe is getting worse, taking tolls to industries and livelihoods. Many European countries have expedited their energy structural transformation and, at the mean time, launched energy saving campaigns among the public to address energy shortage.

According to the European Union's statistics bureau, as of July, the annual energy price inflation rate in EU was registered at 38.3 percent, with the price inflation rates of natural gas and electricity at 52.2 percent and 31.1 percent. Since August, energy prices have continued to rise. As per the data from the European Energy Exchange, the average price of the European electric system was 462.1 euros ($460.6) per megawatt hour, a six-fold increase since the start of the year. On August 26, the closing price of the Dutch TTF Gas Futures recorded 339.2 euros per megawatt, a five-fold increase since the start of the year.

China's export of products in markets including air conditioners, electric water heaters, electric heaters, electric blankets and electric hair driers have seen year-on-year increase this year, especially electric heaters, electric blankets as well as air source heat pumps. In the first seven months, the export of electric blankets to the EU rose 97 percent year-on-year. In the first half of the year, China's export of air source heat pumps to Bulgaria, Poland, Italy and Spain rose by 614 percent, 373 percent, 198 percent and 71 percent respectively.

The China Household Electrical Appliances Association said all products enjoying sharp increases have temperature-adjustment functions, reflecting that European consumers are expending their purchasing of heating products for the coming winter.

www.chinadaily.com.cn

China's export of heating appliances to EU soars

China's export volume of electric heaters, electric blankets and other heating appliances has sharply risen so far this year, Yicai reported on Monday, quoting the China Household Electrical Appliances Association.
www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Europe faces ‘coldest’ winter as energy crisis deepens, likely to prompt restructuring of global industrial chain
Replies
10
Views
459
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
EU shamed: Russia rakes in £79.4bn in energy exports since start of war: 'Support Ukraine'
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
China boosts spending on Russian energy to $35 billion since Ukraine war began
Replies
14
Views
288
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Dai Toruko
Greeks struggle to afford food and electricity as inflation soars
2
Replies
20
Views
683
Apollon
Apollon
beijingwalker
S.Korea's trade deficit hits record high in August
Replies
12
Views
327
Communism
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom