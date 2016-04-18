China’s export machine keeps humming, despite geopolitical woes and decoupling pressure

- China’s export machine has proven resilient this year, with August data underlining the world’s reliance on it for products such as medical goods and electronics
- Although China’s exports to the US surged, its total trade with the US fell behind the European Union and Asean nations in the first eight months
Zhou Xin and Finbarr Bermingham
China’s exports in August surged 9.5 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: AP
A global value chain realignment away from China has yet to occur as the nation’s export machine keeps humming and its purchases from upstream countries including Japan and South Korea remain largely stable, Chinese customs data showed on Monday.
The United States was the biggest buyer of Chinese exports for the fifth consecutive month in August, despite talks of decoupling between the world’s two largest economies.
August shipments
to the US jumped 20 per cent from a year earlier to US$44.8 billion, according to South China Morning Post calculations, although China’s total trade with the US fell behind the European Union and Asean nations in the first eight months of the year.
China’s export machine keeps humming, despite talk of decoupling
China’s export machine has proven resilient this year, with August data underlining the world’s reliance on it for products such as medical goods and electronics, new data shows.
www.scmp.com