It has breached practically all the rules in the WTO on free trade.China may be perceived as weak because of its restraint and patience while waiting for the result of the November US election before deciding on how to move forward in its negotiation with USA.So it has endured a lot of unkind blows.The truth is every large US corporation depends on China one way for its manufacturing and China huge consumer market.What many Americans have failed to realize is China has the capability to and can inflict tremendous damage to the American economy.