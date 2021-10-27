China’s Exascale Quantum Simulation Not All It Appears

To be clear, for those from the outside, the Top 500 listing is all double-precision focused in its exascale designation. The Chinese Sunway system is indeed the true definition of an exascale machine in a benchmark. However, benchmarks are often far from real-world application performance, hence the ability to have a true exascale capable system but top-level application performance that is significantly under that benchmarked peak. China wanted both stories to hit at the same time. And they did.