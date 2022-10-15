What's new

China's EV Startups Defy Funding Slump With $6 Billion of Deals

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,724
-12
93,839
Country
China
Location
China

China's EV Startups Defy Funding Slump With $6 Billion of Deals​

166582281217319.jpg

Employees install batteries onto a Nio electric SUV at the company’s production facility in Hefei. Photo: Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) —China’s electric vehicle startups are defying the venture capital winter.

While the country is leading a global contraction in VC investment, its auto sector has taken the top spot for funding so far this year, with more than 147 deals amounting to $5.95 billion, according to data from research firm Preqin.

Much of that has been from capital flowing into EVs, with batteries and semiconductors — two other high-growth sectors in the new-energy vehicle chain — in fourth and fifth place.


China's EV Startups Defy Funding Slump With $6 Billion of Deals - Caixin Global

China's EV Startups Defy Funding Slump With $6 Billion of Deals - Meanwhile, previously hot industries like internet businesses, education and real estate have fallen off a funding cliff
www.caixinglobal.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Viet
Southeast Asia Hopes to Become the World’s Next EV Hub
Replies
5
Views
263
Song Hong
Song Hong
艹艹艹
Top China EV producer BYD to build cars in Thailand
Replies
0
Views
144
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
beijingwalker
China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market, China’s CATL Retains Top Position This Year With 35% Global Share
Replies
0
Views
232
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s BYD Bidding to Make EV Breakthrough in Japan
Replies
1
Views
87
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Total car ownership in China sails past the 400 million mark, EV momentum unstoppable
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom