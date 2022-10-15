China's EV Startups Defy Funding Slump With $6 Billion of Deals​

Employees install batteries onto a Nio electric SUV at the company’s production facility in Hefei. Photo: Bloomberg(Bloomberg) —China’s electric vehicle startups are defying the venture capital winter.While the country is leading a global contraction in VC investment, its auto sector has taken the top spot for funding so far this year, with more than 147 deals amounting to $5.95 billion, according to data from research firm Preqin.Much of that has been from capital flowing into EVs, with batteries and semiconductors — two other high-growth sectors in the new-energy vehicle chain — in fourth and fifth place.