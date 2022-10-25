What's new

China’s ‘epic’ stock sell-off, weak yuan don’t tell whole story for economy

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,611
28
19,803
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.scmp.com

China’s stock sell-off, weak yuan don’t tell whole story for economy

While analysts say the risks of further market upheaval remain high, drastic fluctuations this week are seen as an ‘extreme’ reaction to China’s leadership reshuffle.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

An “epic sell-off” of Chinese assets this week appears to be a short-term “extreme” reaction to the country’s new leadership line-up, and the losses did not deal a crippling blow to the economy, analysts said while still warning that there is a high risk of further market “upheaval”.

The country’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index and the tech-heavy Shenzhen Component Index again jointly declined on Tuesday, after both shed around 2 per cent on Monday.

This was a result of overseas investors selling a net 17.9 billion yuan (US$2.47 billion) worth of mainland shares via the Stock Connect mechanism – the biggest outflow since the scheme was launched in 2014. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong touched a more than 13-year low.

The onshore yuan continued to trade around a near-15-year low against the US dollar on Tuesday, after China’s central bank surprisingly sent the reference rate to its weakest point since 2008 and the offshore exchange rate had already fallen past the threshold of 7.3 per US dollar on Monday. The onshore yuan closed at 7.3085 per dollar – its weakest level since December 2007.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
China’s yuan falls to lowest level against US dollar since 2008 global financial crisis
Replies
6
Views
113
serenity
serenity
Hamartia Antidote
China’s yuan hits 15-year low after Xi extends rule
Replies
0
Views
3
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Chinese yuan weakens to record low
Replies
1
Views
34
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
Hamartia Antidote
China's yuan ends at 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily lower limit
Replies
8
Views
267
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: China’s yuan dilemma: Beijing ‘faces a choice’ between cutting rates and a weakening currency
Replies
6
Views
350
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom