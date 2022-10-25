China’s ‘epic’ stock sell-off, weak yuan don’t tell whole story for economy

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 29,611
- 28
- Country
-
- Location
-
China’s stock sell-off, weak yuan don’t tell whole story for economy
While analysts say the risks of further market upheaval remain high, drastic fluctuations this week are seen as an ‘extreme’ reaction to China’s leadership reshuffle.
www.scmp.com
An “epic sell-off” of Chinese assets this week appears to be a short-term “extreme” reaction to the country’s new leadership line-up, and the losses did not deal a crippling blow to the economy, analysts said while still warning that there is a high risk of further market “upheaval”.
The country’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index and the tech-heavy Shenzhen Component Index again jointly declined on Tuesday, after both shed around 2 per cent on Monday.
This was a result of overseas investors selling a net 17.9 billion yuan (US$2.47 billion) worth of mainland shares via the Stock Connect mechanism – the biggest outflow since the scheme was launched in 2014. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong touched a more than 13-year low.
The onshore yuan continued to trade around a near-15-year low against the US dollar on Tuesday, after China’s central bank surprisingly sent the reference rate to its weakest point since 2008 and the offshore exchange rate had already fallen past the threshold of 7.3 per US dollar on Monday. The onshore yuan closed at 7.3085 per dollar – its weakest level since December 2007.