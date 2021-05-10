China’s envoy announces rollout of Covid-19 support for India through Red Cross, India rebuffs aid from China and Pakistan

Ventilators from China arrive in Bengaluru

According to a top official, “The Red Cross Society of China has donated 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and five BPAP Systems, worth Rs 4.5 crore in total.Published: 10th May 2021 03:28 AM | Last Updated: 10th May 2021 03:28 AMLife-saving equipment from China being unloaded at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo| EPS)By Express News ServiceBENGALURU : China has sent life-saving equipment like oxygen concentrators and ventilators to Bengaluru and the cargo was given clearance on priority at the Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday.According to a top official, "The Red Cross Society of China has donated 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and five BPAP Systems, worth Rs 4.5 crore in total. The Indian Red Cross Society has imported them." The equipment will be donated to government hospitals in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu."The goods landed at the Kempegowda International Airport by a chartered flight on Sunday at 3 pm and clearance was given by the Customs within two hours. Terminal charges have also been waived," the official said.