China’s Envision AESC will soon produce EV batteries with 1,000-km range

China will soon produce EV batteries with 1,000-km range25 February, 2022
- The Nissan supplier aims to double cells in cars and increase volume by 10 times.
- Envision will pack the batteries closely together and improve storage efficiency to shorten charging time for EVs by around 30% to under 20 minutes.
- Envision also aims to market its all-solid-state battery and will build new plants in Japan, China, the U.K., France, and the U.S. by the late 2020s.
Basically, Envision AESC Group will start mass producing those batteries in 2024, according to Nikkei Asia, and it will also double the number of battery cells in each car. That will actually make the vehicles heavier but the upside will be the increased driving range.
The Chinese battery maker is also hoping to increase production capacity by ten times the current level by the end of this decade. That said, Envision hopes that by 2025, customers from around the world will account for around half of its total transactions.
The company has been a supplier of Nissan Motor and it provides the battery for Nissan’s Leaf with a driving range of around 450 kilometers now. With the new batteries, Envision said it will pack the cells closely together and improve storage efficiency, which will shorten charging time by around 30% to under 20 minutes.
To facilitate this, Envision will start building a new plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo that will begin production in 2024. The plant will include a production line for new batteries, using energy from solar panels within the premises that will cut its carbon dioxide emissions to zero.
The company even aims to market its all-solid-state battery, though in no hurry. Reports indicate that we can expect a prototype by 2026 and the final product after another four years.For that, it will build new plants in Japan, China, the UK, France, and the US by the late 2020s. The plants would expand production capacity of all-solid-state batteries and lithium-ion batteries to a level equivalent to more than 1.1 million electric vehicles.
Prior to this, Envision announced in late June 2021 that it intends to build a US$2.4 billion battery plant to supply French carmaker Renault in northern France. The Shanghai-based company also declared a month later that it would make another investment of 423 million pounds (US$576 million) to build a gigafactory at the Sunderland manufacturing site in the UK.
All the plans are a part of a US$1 billion pound flagship EV hub project with carmaker Nissan, a move to further expand its presence in Europe, as the continent ramps up production to achieve battery independence and embrace the EV boom.
Envision Group to Invest $7.5B in Hubei Power Battery PlantFebruary 25, 2022February 25, 2022
The official website of the Shiyan Municipal People’s Government in China’s central province of Hubei published an article Wednesday saying that it had signed a strategic agreement with Envision Group. According to the plan, the company will invest 48 billion yuan ($7.58 billion) in five major construction projects in the local area, including a high-end power battery plant, an intelligent power exchange network and equipment manufacturing for commercial vehicles, key materials and precision components for lithium batteries.
In addition, CEO of the company Zhang Lei said that a new production line of high-end power battery manufacturing is planned to be commissioned before the end of the year.
Envision Group has three main sections: Envision AESC Group, Envision Energy and Envision Digital. Among them, the power battery business belongs to Envision AESC, Envision Energy focuses on wind power and energy storage technology, while Envision Digital’s business is about the intelligent Internet of Things.
According to data disclosed by Envision AESC itself, it has laid out seven battery production bases in China, Japan and the U.S. It is estimated that its battery capacity will exceed 200 GWh by 2025.
Last year, the company announced that it would build major new factories in France and the U.K. to provide power batteries for Renault and Nissan.
At the beginning of this month, the second phase of the company’s battery manufacturing base project in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province started. With a planned production capacity of over 15 GWh, the base is planned to be completed and put into use in 2023. The plants of the project’s first phase were mass-produced last year with a production capacity of 5 GWh.