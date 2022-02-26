What's new

China’s Envision AESC will soon produce EV batteries with 1,000-km range

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
5,090
0
15,388
Country
China
Location
China

China will soon produce EV batteries with 1,000-km range

25 February, 2022
  • The Nissan supplier aims to double cells in cars and increase volume by 10 times.
  • Envision will pack the batteries closely together and improve storage efficiency to shorten charging time for EVs by around 30% to under 20 minutes.
  • Envision also aims to market its all-solid-state battery and will build new plants in Japan, China, the U.K., France, and the U.S. by the late 2020s.
China’s Envision AESC, the seventh biggest battery supplier in the world based on shipping volume, has 90% of its batteries made for Japanese automaker Nissan today. The battery maker however, aims to add other Japanese, Chinese, and even European automakers to its client list. To top it off, it will start mass producing batteries that will give an electric vehicle a driving range of at least 1,000 kilometers.

Basically, Envision AESC Group will start mass producing those batteries in 2024, according to Nikkei Asia, and it will also double the number of battery cells in each car. That will actually make the vehicles heavier but the upside will be the increased driving range.

The Chinese battery maker is also hoping to increase production capacity by ten times the current level by the end of this decade. That said, Envision hopes that by 2025, customers from around the world will account for around half of its total transactions.

The company has been a supplier of Nissan Motor and it provides the battery for Nissan’s Leaf with a driving range of around 450 kilometers now. With the new batteries, Envision said it will pack the cells closely together and improve storage efficiency, which will shorten charging time by around 30% to under 20 minutes.

To facilitate this, Envision will start building a new plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo that will begin production in 2024. The plant will include a production line for new batteries, using energy from solar panels within the premises that will cut its carbon dioxide emissions to zero.

The company even aims to market its all-solid-state battery, though in no hurry. Reports indicate that we can expect a prototype by 2026 and the final product after another four years.For that, it will build new plants in Japan, China, the UK, France, and the US by the late 2020s. The plants would expand production capacity of all-solid-state batteries and lithium-ion batteries to a level equivalent to more than 1.1 million electric vehicles.

Prior to this, Envision announced in late June 2021 that it intends to build a US$2.4 billion battery plant to supply French carmaker Renault in northern France. The Shanghai-based company also declared a month later that it would make another investment of 423 million pounds (US$576 million) to build a gigafactory at the Sunderland manufacturing site in the UK.

All the plans are a part of a US$1 billion pound flagship EV hub project with carmaker Nissan, a move to further expand its presence in Europe, as the continent ramps up production to achieve battery independence and embrace the EV boom.

Envision Group to Invest $7.5B in Hubei Power Battery Plant

February 25, 2022February 25, 2022

The official website of the Shiyan Municipal People’s Government in China’s central province of Hubei published an article Wednesday saying that it had signed a strategic agreement with Envision Group. According to the plan, the company will invest 48 billion yuan ($7.58 billion) in five major construction projects in the local area, including a high-end power battery plant, an intelligent power exchange network and equipment manufacturing for commercial vehicles, key materials and precision components for lithium batteries.

In addition, CEO of the company Zhang Lei said that a new production line of high-end power battery manufacturing is planned to be commissioned before the end of the year.

Envision Group has three main sections: Envision AESC Group, Envision Energy and Envision Digital. Among them, the power battery business belongs to Envision AESC, Envision Energy focuses on wind power and energy storage technology, while Envision Digital’s business is about the intelligent Internet of Things.

According to data disclosed by Envision AESC itself, it has laid out seven battery production bases in China, Japan and the U.S. It is estimated that its battery capacity will exceed 200 GWh by 2025.

Last year, the company announced that it would build major new factories in France and the U.K. to provide power batteries for Renault and Nissan.

At the beginning of this month, the second phase of the company’s battery manufacturing base project in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province started. With a planned production capacity of over 15 GWh, the base is planned to be completed and put into use in 2023. The plants of the project’s first phase were mass-produced last year with a production capacity of 5 GWh.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Stranagor
Korean SK Innovation's $2.53 billion battery project in China starts construction
Replies
6
Views
335
Stranagor
Stranagor
艹艹艹
Tesla May Be Striking a Huge Deal With China to Bring LFP Battery Cells to the US
Replies
8
Views
396
Han Patriot
H
Stranagor
CATL continues to dominate global EV battery market with 31.8% share in Jan-Nov
Replies
3
Views
231
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
Viet
Vingroup to build US$387 million battery cell plant in central Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
264
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery plant
Replies
1
Views
252
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom