  • Sunday, August 9, 2020

China’s entry into Iran will destabilise Middle East: Pompeo

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by beijingwalker, Aug 9, 2020 at 9:10 AM.

  1. Aug 9, 2020 at 9:10 AM #1
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    China’s entry into Iran will destabilise Middle East: Pompeo
    August 9, 2020
    Washington [US], Aug 9 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Saturday (local time) said that China’s entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East.

    “China’s entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East. Iran remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, and to have access to weapons systems and commerce and money flowing from the Chinese Communist Party only compounds that risk for that region,” said Pompeo.
    He said that the tide is turning as the like-minded countries are coming together to counter China’s aggression.

    “The tide is turning. All across the world, the threat from the Chinese Communist Party is becoming clearer and clearer, and nations that are like-minded are beginning to come together to rebalance, to push back against this, to protect our freedom and democracy,” Pompeo added. (ANI)

    https://www.zee5.com/zeekannada/chinas-entry-into-iran-will-destabilise-middle-east-pompeo/
     
  2. Aug 9, 2020 at 9:12 AM #2
    Rafi

    Rafi ELITE MEMBER

    Suck a duck, pimpeo
     
  3. Aug 9, 2020 at 9:32 AM #3
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb ELITE MEMBER

    Now he realises China is communist?
     
