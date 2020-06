China's enormous response to a localized coronavirus outbreak at a market shows it's taking COVID-19 far more seriously than the rest of the world

Beijing entered "wartime emergency mode" this weekend to contain a new coronavirus outbreak at a market after going weeks without new cases.

Schools and restaurants were closed. Eleven housing compounds were locked down. Mass testing and tracing was reimposed. Mandatory isolation is now required for anyone connected to the Xinfadi market.

The all-encompassing response shows China is still taking the virus seriously.

It contrasts with the current attitudes of authorities in other countries, which are reopening and think the worst of the pandemic is behind them.

Brazil, Mexico, and many US states are ending lockdowns and reopening businesses despite record spikes in cases.

