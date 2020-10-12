China's Engineering marvel - the 6km-long Padma Bridge almost completed in Bangladesh

Monday, 12 Oct 2020

DHAKA, Oct. 11 (Xinhua): Engineers of China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co, Ltd (MBEC) on Sunday (Oct 11) successfully installed the 32nd span of Bangladesh's Padma Bridge.The 3,140-ton span was placed between pier-4 and pier-5, Dewan Abdul Quader, a senior Bangladeshi engineer of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, told Xinhua.Bangladeshi government officials and others witnessed the installation process at a site of the bridge.With the installation of the 150m-long span, Quader said the 32nd span among the 41 spans had been installed on the 6.15-km bridge, making 4.8 km of the bridge complete.Two more spans are expected to be installed this month, while the rest will be installed by December.Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the main works of Padma Bridge project, the biggest of its kind in the country, in December 2015.The Padma Bridge is a multipurpose road-rail bridge across the Padma River, globally known as the Ganges, under construction in Bangladesh.It will connect Louhajong, Munshiganj to Shariatpur and Madaripur, linking the south-west of the country, to northern and eastern regions.Apart from connecting nearly 30 million people in Bangladesh's southwest region to the rest of the country, the bridge will enhance regional trade and collaboration along the Asian highway No. 1 and the Trans-Asian railway network.