China's Embassy in Ukraine to organize charter flights to evacuate Chinese nationals

China’s Embassy in Kyiv is organizing charter flights to evacuate Chinese nationals out of Ukraine on a voluntary basis due to the “high security risk” in the country.

In a statement released Thursday, the embassy said: “At present, the domestic situation in Ukraine is rapidly deteriorating. Chinese citizens and Chinese enterprises in Ukraine are at high security risk,” adding that in order to prepare for charter flights, registration for citizens to leave the country has now started.
Flight times will be determined by the safety situation, the statement added.

There are currently around 6,000 Chinese nationals in Ukraine according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.
 
Flight out of where? The airport Ukraine just retaken? Its probably in shambles.
 

