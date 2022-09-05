What's new

China’s Electric Car Firms, Which Rely on Nvidia [for self-driving tech], Safe From US Chip Ban

China’s Electric Car Firms, Which Rely on Nvidia, Safe From US Chip Ban

In China, the Nvidia Drive Orin chip has become a core part of electric automakers’ assisted driving tech. These semi-autonomous driving systems are an important selling point for companies in what has become a fiercely competitive market in China. Some automakers are also using Nvidia’s Xavier chip. Automotive is a relatively small but fast-growing part of Nvidia’s business.

However, the new U.S. restrictions target Nvidia’s A100 and H100 products — and these chips’ sales are part of the company’s far larger data center business. The products are graphics processors that can be used for artificial intelligence.

“There shouldn’t be any restrictions on Xavier and Orin, and Xpeng, Nio, and others would continue to ship with those chips,” said Bevin Jacob, partner at Shanghai-based investment and consulting firm Automobility.

Jacob, however, did warn that there could be “close scrutiny” in the future on U.S. firms shipping chips relating to artificial intelligence and autonomous driving to China.

Xpeng declined to comment. Nio, Li Auto, Huawei and Jidu — a new electric vehicle brand backed by Baidu and Geely — did not respond to requests for comment.

The new U.S. rules are designed to reduce the risk of supporting the Chinese military, according to the U.S. government, Nvidia said in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. But it’s unclear what prompted this specific policy move or what could drive future ones.



