What's new

China’s electric car drive, led by BYD, leaves global brands behind

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,049
-24
98,882
Country
China
Location
China

China’s electric car drive, led by BYD, leaves global brands behind​

TUE, APR 18, 2023 - 09:26 AM

BYD’s sales in China are up almost 69 per cent this year, giving it an 11 per cent share of the overall car market, more than the Volkswagen brand or the Toyota brand, according to an analysis of sales data.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINA’S auto market, the world’s largest, is accelerating toward an electric future – leaving established global brands stuck in the slow lane.

When auto executives convene in Shanghai for the auto show starting on Tuesday, they will return to a sharply different market from the one they left in 2021 when the industry gathered for a limited event under strict Covid-19 controls.

The biggest change: China-made brands now lead in key segments and their rise has been powered by new electric-drive models that are gaining share at home and overseas.

The biggest winner has been BYD, which will use the Shanghai show to unveil a new hatchback electric vehicle (EV) for value-seeking buyers and a pricier EV styled as an SUV.

BYD’s sales in China are up almost 69 per cent this year, giving it an 11 per cent share of the overall car market, more than the Volkswagen brand or the Toyota brand, according to an analysis of sales data.

“The stratification of this market into clear winners and losers is becoming clear,” Bill Russo, founder of consultancy Automobility said in a note issued on Tuesday. “And there are very few winners and a whole lot of losers.”

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Tesla’s price war in China backfires as BYD sales surge
Replies
1
Views
251
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China EV Giant BYD Records 11-Fold Q4 Profit Jump, eclipsing Tesla in China EV sales now looks set to overtake Volkswagen
Replies
1
Views
283
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
beijingwalker
‘The advantages are obvious’: how China’s BYD became the world’s No 1 EV maker
2 3
Replies
31
Views
651
IblinI
IblinI
beijingwalker
China’s EV boom shows grim future for Japanese car giants
Replies
2
Views
268
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
beijingwalker
Chinese electric car giant BYD on track to overtake Tesla in 2023
Replies
11
Views
555
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom