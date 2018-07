In the 1980s, Brazil's hydropower and transmission technology was at the forefront of the world. It once had the world's highest voltage and AC-DC voltage parallel power grid, of which the Itaipu hydropower station in Brazil was put into operation in 1984, with a voltage rating of ±600 kV. Created a precedent for large-scale high-voltage transmission in the world.

After more than 30 years of development, China's UHV DC transmission technology is leading the development of DC transmission technology in the world. China's engineering with Chinese standards as its core has strong competitiveness and vitality in the world.