China’s education problem: master’s degree graduates working in factories

China’s universities produce millions of graduates each year, but many can’t get a decent job and end up unemployed or in factories

A record high of 9.09 million university graduates entered the job market this summer, increasing from 8.74 million in 2020, according to the Ministry of Education

Nearly a third of the 135 newly enrolled production line workers at a tobacco factory held a master’s degree

Gradually I realised I was not competitive for positions in those places at allLiu Haotian

