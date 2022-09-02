What's new

China’s Economy Won’t Overtake the U.S., Some Now Predict

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
12,409
3
16,463
Country
United States
Location
United States
HONG KONG—The sharp slowdown in China’s growth in the past year is prompting many experts to reconsider when China will surpass the U.S. as the world’s largest economy—or even if it ever will.

Until recently, many economists assumed China’s gross domestic product measured in U.S. dollars would surpass that of the U.S. by the end of the decade, capping what many consider to be the most extraordinary economic ascent ever.

But...


www.wsj.com

China’s Economy Won’t Overtake the U.S., Some Now Predict

Slowing growth has dampened expectations that the Chinese economy will become the world’s largest by the end of the decade.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

It’s an embarrassment everyday that China with 4x the population of the US is still unable to surpass US GDP. The average American is far more productive than the average Chinese.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,144
-12
92,702
Country
China
Location
China
Dollar based GDP number is becoming meanlessly since US keeps printing money, key elements of real GDP should be the total volume of trade, industrial and manufacturing output and productivity, all of these sectors China is already far far ahead of US and everyone else.
 
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
23,713
-54
11,436
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
beijingwalker said:
Dollar based GDP number is becoming meanlessly since US keeps printing money, key elements of real GDP should be the total volume of trade, industrial and manufacturing output and productivity, all of these sectors China is already far far ahead of US and everyone else.
Click to expand...

And living standards. China has higher living standards than the US.

Johny D said:
China will surely one day surpass US in GDP but will never beat US on per capita
Click to expand...

US GDP per capita will reach 1 million USD per person per year shortly driven by money printing.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
F-22Raptor
China’s Central Bank Makes Unexpected Rate Cut as Growth Crumbles
Replies
0
Views
144
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
China’s ‘economic stalling’ threatens push to overtake US as No 1 economy
2
Replies
23
Views
586
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Replies
1
Views
143
Beast
B
F-22Raptor
China Won't Overtake U.S. as World's Largest Economy: Forecast
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Dungeness
Dungeness

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom