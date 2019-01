Trump and Xi won't fight a trade war and the Fed is a friend

The triad of China’s economy, trade war and the Fed’s policy is a false alarm.

The main problems are America’s dangerous security challenges around the world involving military confrontations with China and Russia.

The White House should not be pushed by its domestic adversaries to raise those tensions. A constructive relationship with China and Russia is in the interest of America and the rest of the world.

Trump handed a trade round to China

The Fed won't make waves