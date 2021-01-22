China’s economy grew 8% in 2021, hitting a 10 years record

January 16, 2022China’s economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. The 8% growth would be well above the government’s target of more than 6%, and comes on the back of a strong start to the year as a “zero-Covid” policy allowed the country to lead the global economic recovery. China’s exports surged nearly 30% last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from the pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.