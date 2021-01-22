What's new

China’s economy grew 8% in 2021, hitting a 10 years record

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,907
-5
84,245
Country
China
Location
China
China’s economy grew 8% in 2021, hitting a 10 years record
January 16, 2022

BEIJING:
China’s economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. The 8% growth would be well above the government’s target of more than 6%, and comes on the back of a strong start to the year as a “zero-Covid” policy allowed the country to lead the global economic recovery. China’s exports surged nearly 30% last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from the pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Shehr Abbasi
  • Locked
Chinamember uses PDF for 12.5 Hours in One Day!!!!
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
3K
waz
waz
onebyone
China is back to normal — the US and Europe are not. Here's how it succeeded.
Replies
12
Views
1K
cgy
cgy
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
THE CRISIS AFTER THE CRISIS: HOW LADAKH WILL SHAPE INDIA’S COMPETITION WITH CHINA
Replies
4
Views
901
Titanium100
Titanium100
RabzonKhan
Latin America in 2020: Stories to watch
Replies
5
Views
727
YeBeWarned
YeBeWarned
SinoChallenger
Supreme Leader Xi Jinping personal profile
Replies
0
Views
4K
SinoChallenger
SinoChallenger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom