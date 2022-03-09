What's new

China's economic stability can support global growth amid Ukraine crisis- Citigroup

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,453
-4
15,683
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Tue, March 8, 2022, 9:14 PM·1 min read


1f34a5c243f1245c3ea78268f399feba

FILE PHOTO: A Citibank ATM is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - The Russia-Ukraine crisis will dent global growth as oil and commodity prices soar, but the hit will be somewhat cushioned by China's push for economic stability and the strength of the U.S. labor market, Citigroup analysts said.

Oil and other commodity prices have sky-rocketed and markets have been heavily volatile since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.

"If the tensions are prolonged or escalate further, the markdowns to this year's growth outlook may need to be denominated in percentage points," Citigroup analyst Nathan Sheets wrote in a note.

The loss to GDP growth would be limited to several tenths of a percentage point, with the brunt of it felt in Europe, Sheets added.


China on Saturday stressed on economic stability as its top priority, as the world's second-largest economy targeted economic growth of around 5.5% this year.

Citigroup believes this level to be "solid by any metric", even if slow compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Increasing expansion in emerging Asian markets along with a strong U.S. labor market are also factors that will support global growth, the brokerage added.

U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected in February and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher to show strong job gains instead of losses, aligning with other reports that have painted an upbeat picture of the labor market

In order to balance the global economy, inflation and commodity supply shock, Sheets wrote central banks, "will opt to be somewhat more gradual than they would have been otherwise" regarding their interest rate hikes.

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

finance.yahoo.com

China's economic stability can support global growth amid Ukraine crisis- Citigroup

Oil and other commodity prices have sky-rocketed and markets have been heavily volatile since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month. "If the tensions are prolonged or escalate further, the markdowns to this year's growth outlook may need to be denominated in percentage points," Citigroup...
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Ukraine crisis: yuan’s emergence as a safe haven a win for China’s economy
Replies
13
Views
460
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
beijingwalker
China's yuan firms as some see safe haven status amid Ukraine crisis
Replies
1
Views
101
Cash GK
Cash GK
Hamartia Antidote
China cuts 2022 GDP target to around 5.5% amid Ukraine crisis
Replies
13
Views
436
tower9
T
beijingwalker
China's yuan surges to record-high versus major peers amid Ukraine crisis, Yuan at the precipice to becoming an alternative Global Reserve Currency
2
Replies
21
Views
602
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Mista
Singapore economy beats estimates to expand 7.6% last year; 2022 growth forecast kept at 3-5%
Replies
11
Views
322
Mista
Mista

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom