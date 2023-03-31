China’s economic recovery ‘on track’ as services activity hits 12-year high in March​

The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February

The expansion of service sector activities is particularly strong, as the PMI for the service sector soared to the highest level in the past decadeZhang Zhiwei