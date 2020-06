China’s economic recovery could be ‘very impressive’ — but the U.S. stands in the way, Deutsche Bank says

The economic recovery in China, where the coronavirus first emerged, is “going to look very impressive,” said Michael Spencer, Deutsche Bank’s chief economist and head of research for Asia Pacific.

Spencer said improving domestic demand in China is expected to help the economy grow by 5%-6% quarter on quarter in April-June, following a contraction in January-March.

But the biggest risk to the Chinese — and global — economy is the U.S., he said.

he said. The U.S. is reopening “too soon,” which could trigger another wave of coronavirus infections and further rounds of lockdown, he added.

‘Tough road’ ahead for U.S. economy

Phase one trade deal hanging ‘by a thread’