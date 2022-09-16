What's new

China’s economic recovery continued in August , retail sales, industrial production beat expectations in August

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,711
-12
93,092
Country
China
Location
China

China’s economic recovery continued in August , retail sales, industrial production beat expectations in August​

September 16, 2022 11:50 JST

BEIJING (Reuters) -- China's economy showed surprising resilience in August, with an unexpected pickup in factory output and retail sales growth shoring up the recovery from the crippling effects of COVID curbs, heatwaves and a deepening property slump.

The better-than-expected figures show the world's second-largest economy is gaining some steam, after narrowly escaping a contraction in the June quarter and lifting recovery prospects slightly for the rest of the year.

Industrial output grew 4.2% in August from a year earlier, the fastest pace since March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The figure beat a 3.8% increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and the 3.8% expansion in July.

Retail sales rose 5.4% from a year ago, beating forecasts for 3.5% growth and the 2.7% gain in July and hitting the highest this year.

The upbeat set data lifts some of the gloom hanging over the sluggish recovery, which had been clouded by weak trade data and slow credit growth.

Fixed asset investment grew 5.8% in the first eight months of 2022 from the same period a year earlier, above a forecast 5.5% rise and up from January-July's growth of 5.7%.
However, property investment in January-August fell 7.4% year-on-year, extending a 6.4% decline in January-July and raising pressure on the already challenged sector.

Amid weak consumer and business confidence, companies are wary of expanding and hiring more workers. The nationwide survey-based jobless rate eased slightly to 5.3% in August from 5.4% in July. Youth unemployment stayed high at 18.7%, after reaching a record 19.9% in July.

Policymakers have announced over 50 policy measures since late May to bolster the economy and stressed this quarter was a critical time for policy action.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday announced extended tax relief for small firms and an additional 200 billion yuan relending quota for manufacturing and social services industries.

Analysts expect more disruptions from tighter COVID-19 controls in September before the ruling Communist Party's Congress that starts Oct. 16, where President Xi Jinping is poised to break with precedent and secure a third leadership term.

A new leadership team would inherit a range of challenges, including questions on how to unwind what many see as an unsustainable zero-COVID policy to a property crisis and rising tensions with Washington.

asia.nikkei.com

China August industrial output, retail sales growth beat forecasts

Latest numbers show resilience amid concerns over impact of COVID curbs
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,711
-12
93,092
Country
China
Location
China

China’s economic recovery continued in August with upbeat retail sales, industrial production​

  • Industrial production rose by 4.2 per cent in August from a year earlier, while retail sales rose by 5.4 per cent last month
  • Fixed-asset investment rose by 5.8 per cent in the January-August period, while the surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.3 per cent last month


Published: 10:06am, 16 Sep, 2022

China’s economy continued to show mild improvement in August, data released on Friday showed, as industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all beat expectations.

Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, rose by 4.2 per cent in August, year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed.

This was above the estimates of a rise of 3.9 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China, and improving from 3.8 per cent growth in July.

Retail sales rose by 5.4 per cent in August, above the expected rise of 4.2 per cent and also up from the 2.7 per cent growth in July.

Fixed-asset investment – a gauge of expenditure on items including infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment that Beijing has relied on this year to stem downturn risks – rose by 5.8 per cent in the first eight months, year on year, up from a rise of 5.7 per cent between January-July.

“China’s economy held up slightly better than anticipated last month, but momentum still weakened relative to July amid renewed virus disruptions and factory closures due to power shortages,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.
“September is shaping up to be even worse. And while the current virus wave may have peaked, activity is set to remain weak over the coming months amid the deepening property downturn, softening exports and recurring Covid-19 disruptions.”

Elsewhere, China’s urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.3 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent in July.
The jobless rate for the 16-24 age group remained at an elevated level of 18.7 per cent in August, down from a record 19.9 per cent growth in July.

The economy held out against multiple unexpected headwinds in August and showed a positive recovery with the help of more additional supportive policiesNBS​


“The economy held out against multiple unexpected headwinds in August and showed a positive recovery with the help of more additional supportive policies,” the NBS said in a statement.

“The manufacturing needs are steady and rising, employment and prices are stable, most indices are better than last month.”

China’s economy has continued to lose momentum, with growing lockdowns weighing heavily on spending and confidence, with the property market is mired in a deep slump.

On Thursday, China paused its recent monetary easing efforts and kept the medium-term policy rate steady this month having made surprise cuts in August.

Some analysts have suggested that the economy could remain weak until the end of the year following on from the 0.4 per cent gross domestic product growth rate in the second quarter.

Beijing has already downplayed the 2022 growth target of “around 5.5 per cent,” insisting on a fine balance between growth, security and coronavirus controls.
Some investment banks have accordingly lowered their estimates on China’s yearly growth to as low as below 3 per cent.

During a State Council meeting last week, Premier Li Keqiang vowed to further expand investment to create more demand and lift confidence amid a “slight fluctuation” in China’s economy as it recovers.

In the next stage, stable recovery should still be the keynote … while preventing the pandemic, stabilising the economy and developing safelyNBS​


“It’s also worth noting that the international environment is still complicated and severe while the domestic economy is recovering on shaky ground,” the NBS statement on Friday added.

“In the next stage, stable recovery should still be the keynote … while preventing the pandemic, stabilising the economy and developing safely.

“[China will] focus on expanding effective demand, stabilising employment and prices, consolidating the foundation of economic recovery and keeping the economy within a reasonable range.”

www.scmp.com

China’s economic recovery continues with upbeat retail sales, industrial output

China’s industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all grew last month, data released on Friday showed.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s retail sales, industrial data soundly beat expectations
Replies
0
Views
488
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s Trade Surplus at Record High as Exports Beat Expectations
Replies
13
Views
564
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
China Oct industrial output, retail sales beat expectations
Replies
2
Views
436
vi-va
vi-va
beijingwalker
China’s retail sales beat forecasts in October, despite property market slump
Replies
2
Views
442
King Julien
King Julien
beijingwalker
Japan August trade deficit seen at near 9-year high as weak yen boosts imports
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom