China’s economic recovery continued in August , retail sales, industrial production beat expectations in August​

Published: 10:06am, 16 Sep, 2022China’s economy continued to show mild improvement in August, data released on Friday showed, as industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all beat expectations.Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, rose by 4.2 per cent in August, year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed.This was above the estimates of a rise of 3.9 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China, and improving from 3.8 per cent growth in July. Retail sales rose by 5.4 per cent in August, above the expected rise of 4.2 per cent and also up from the 2.7 per cent growth in July.Fixed-asset investment – a gauge of expenditure on items including infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment that Beijing has relied on this year to stem downturn risks – rose by 5.8 per cent in the first eight months, year on year, up from a rise of 5.7 per cent between January-July.“China’s economy held up slightly better than anticipated last month, but momentum still weakened relative to July amid renewed virus disruptions and factory closures due to power shortages,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.“September is shaping up to be even worse. And while the current virus wave may have peaked, activity is set to remain weak over the coming months amid the deepening property downturn, softening exports and recurring Covid-19 disruptions.”Elsewhere, China’s urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.3 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent in July.The jobless rate for the 16-24 age group remained at an elevated level of 18.7 per cent in August, down from a record 19.9 per cent growth in July.“The economy held out against multiple unexpected headwinds in August and showed a positive recovery with the help of more additional supportive policies,” the NBS said in a statement.“The manufacturing needs are steady and rising, employment and prices are stable, most indices are better than last month.”China’s economy has continued to lose momentum, with growing lockdowns weighing heavily on spending and confidence, with the property market is mired in a deep slump.On Thursday, China paused its recent monetary easing efforts and kept the medium-term policy rate steady this month having made surprise cuts in August. Some analysts have suggested that the economy could remain weak until the end of the year following on from the 0.4 per cent gross domestic product growth rate in the second quarter.Beijing has already downplayed the 2022 growth target of “around 5.5 per cent,” insisting on a fine balance between growth, security and coronavirus controls.Some investment banks have accordingly lowered their estimates on China’s yearly growth to as low as below 3 per cent.During a State Council meeting last week, Premier Li Keqiang vowed to further expand investment to create more demand and lift confidence amid a “slight fluctuation” in China’s economy as it recovers.“It’s also worth noting that the international environment is still complicated and severe while the domestic economy is recovering on shaky ground,” the NBS statement on Friday added.“In the next stage, stable recovery should still be the keynote … while preventing the pandemic, stabilising the economy and developing safely.“[China will] focus on expanding effective demand, stabilising employment and prices, consolidating the foundation of economic recovery and keeping the economy within a reasonable range.”