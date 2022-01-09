What's new

China’s E-Yuan Wallet Sees Surge in Popularity

www.yicaiglobal.com

(Yicai Global) Jan. 10 -- New users of the Chinese central bank’s digital yuan wallet have soared more than 20-fold per day on some platforms since it was debuted on Jan. 4, the Security Times reported.

There has been a 20-fold leap in users of sovereign digital yuan on Meituan each day since the app was launched, after the takeout platform said that it was allowing payments with the e-money, the report said. And there has been a 25 percent daily average growth in e-yuan orders and transaction amounts.

The app had been downloaded more than 5.8 million times from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei’s app store as of yesterday, the report said. On the first day it had less than 10,000 downloads.

“I like the simple interface of the e-CNY wallet,” said a Beijing resident surnamed Zhang. “It is so cool to receive and pay money by sliding my finger up or down on the screen.”

JD.com has logged a daily 10-fold jump in new users since it began to allow third-party vendors to accept payments in the virtual money, the e-commerce giant said. Smartphone giant Xiaomi has also opened its app to e-yuan payments.

At present, the e-CNY wallet is only available to people living in certain areas. For now, it is limited to Shenzhen, Shanghai, Suzhou in eastern Jiangsu province, Xiong’an in northern Hebei province, Chengdu in southwestern Sichuan province, southern Hainan province, Changsha in central Hunan province, Xi’an in central Shaanxi province, Qingdao in northeastern Shandong province, Dalian in northeastern Liaoning province and the Winter Olympic venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

The trials will be extended to more cities soon, said Wang Pengbo, an analyst at But’one Information. The launch of the e-yuan app is a sign that China’s digital currency has entered the phase of comprehensive quantitative tests.

There were 140 million personal e-CNY wallets and 10 million business wallets registered in China as of Oct. 22 last year, according to official statistics. The total amount traded came to CNY62 billion (USD9.7 billion) and 1.55 million stores accepted the virtual currency.
 
There is tons to write on this topic. But seems that not many PDF folks are excited enough about it. This eYuan is a big big revolution and would usher a new era.

I start first on many years ago studying database and encryption when I was very young.

This block chain which sounds like a big fad is nothing news. All banks use it. Then the main office is always guarding the branch and other people of forgery. So block chain is implemented by for more efficient then bitcoin today.

Then this SHA256 is yet another old stuff that suddenly got supercharged today when bitcoin use it in a stupid way.

Bitcoin is a scam and no basis base on existing monetary theory.

Goldman Sachs and all US economists say that gold standard is a disaster because gold supply is limited. But bitcoin supply is going to be zero not too long in the future.

Why almost all institution now say bit coin is good since its supply is going to be ZERO?

I will move into eYuan later.. lets talk about the background.

There is a big conspiracy by US. I will write more..... if PDFers are interested in this topic.

[I earned a degree in electrical engineering]
 
