  • Monday, August 17, 2020

China’s Durian Imports Exceed $1.6 Billion in First Half of 2020

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by beijingwalker, Aug 17, 2020 at 8:10 PM.

  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:10 PM
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    China’s Durian Imports Exceed $1.6 Billion in First Half of 2020
    August 17, 2020
    [​IMG]
    China’s durian supply is almost entirely dependent on imports. In 2019, China’s durian imports witnessed a 47% year-on-year (YOY) increase and durians replaced cherries as the top fruit category imported by China in terms of value.

    In the first half of 2020, even the COVID-19 pandemic did not substantially diminish the fondness of Chinese consumers for durians. According to data from China Customs, China’s imports of fresh and frozen durians over this period totaled $1.62 billion, corresponding to a 73.5% YOY increase and almost reaching the $1.82 billion imported during the whole of 2019. However, the import volume over the same period only registered a 10.8% YOY increase, reaching a total of 397,000 tons. Thus, this year’s explosive growth in the import value of durians is predominantly attributable to a substantially increased unit price.

    To date, fresh durians from Thailand and frozen durians from both Thailand and Malaysia have received approval for export to China. In the first half of 2020, China’s imports of fresh durians reached $1.52 billion, corresponding to a 75.7% YOY increase. The unit price of imported fresh durians during this period stood at $3.98 per kilogram, corresponding to a 59.5% YOY increase. Meanwhile, the import value of frozen Thai durians totaled $63.43 million in the first half of 2020, corresponding to an 18.6% YOY increase, with the unit price standing at $5.80 per kilogram, a 2.9% YOY increase. Over the same period, China’s imports of frozen Malaysian durians totaled $40.37 million, corresponding to a 128.4% YOY increase, while the unit price stood at $5.80 per kilogram, a 0.48% YOY increase.

    On the basis of these statistics, fresh durians accounted for 93.7% of China’s durian import value in the first half of 2020 and the price of frozen durians has remained almost stable relative to last year. It is worth noting that frozen Malaysian durians were officially allowed to enter China in May 2019 and their exports to China actually kicked off in June 2019, resulting in the robust YOY growth in import value witnessed in the first half of 2020.

    Driven by China’s strong market demand, Thailand has been expanding its durian acreage in recent years, even at the expense of reducing the planting area available for other crops. According to the Office of Agricultural Economics, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives of Thailand, the major durian-producing region of Southern Thailand is expected to see a 22% YOY increase in durian production this year. Now, in addition to traditional marketing channels, cross-border e-commerce platforms and online streaming have also created new opportunities for Thailand to expand its fruit exports. On June 9, Jurin Laksanawisit, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, participated in an online live-streaming show to promote Thai fruit to Chinese consumers. During the broadcast, approximately 50,000 durians were sold.

    Malaysia has also been keeping a close eye on China’s durian market. Goh Tian Chuan, president of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (马来西亚中华大会堂), suggested that the government should make more arable land available to durian farmers to allow more durian exports to China in the future. He noted that the Kinabalu King durian cultivar launched last year by the state of Sabah has attracted substantial attention and proven very suitable for promotion.

    Industry sources have reported that Sabah’s production volume of Musang King durians, another popular variety from Malaysia, is quite low. However, as there is still plenty of untapped land in Sabah, with more investments flowing into the durian industry, the state has great potential to become a major Musang King producer and exporter in years to come.
    https://www.producereport.com/article/chinas-durian-imports-exceed-16-billion-first-half-2020
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:11 PM
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    India pays billions to buy foreign weapons, China pays billions to buy durians, both are wasting money big time.
     
    Last edited: Aug 17, 2020 at 8:22 PM
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:15 PM
    zhxy

    zhxy FULL MEMBER

    Right. China should develop high-tech agriculture and restrict the import of agricultural products from abroad.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:16 PM
    Dual Wielder

    Dual Wielder FULL MEMBER

    I think instead of mangoes IK should have gifted MBS a box of durians..
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:20 PM
    PeacefulWar

    PeacefulWar FULL MEMBER

    hahaha, good idea.
    Durians are addictive.
    The more I eat the more I love it.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:25 PM
    Dual Wielder

    Dual Wielder FULL MEMBER

    Don't they have a foul smell, some compare it to 'raw sewage' plus many Asian countries e.g. Thailand, Japan, Singapore they are supposedly banned in public places due to the overpowering smell.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:32 PM
    Indos

    Indos PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    West Sumatran people ( Minang) like me eat Durian with sticky rice (beras ketan) and coconut. Better taste and will be more economical :cool:

    [​IMG]

    :dance3::dance3:
     
    Last edited: Aug 17, 2020 at 8:40 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    China can grow durian at Guangxi or Hainan island with climate matching South East Asia.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:42 PM
    Menthol

    Menthol FULL MEMBER

    OMG!!!

    I love durian so much!

    I never eat that!

    Ketan Durian huh? This is the first time I heard it.

    Sop Durian is delicious.

    Durian Ice Cream with Durian Juice is also delicious.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:43 PM
    Char

    Char FULL MEMBER

    I like durian cake but not durian.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:46 PM
    Indos

    Indos PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Durian is an expensive fruit, just eat Durian like the way we eat Mango will empty our pocket :lol:
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:48 PM
    PeacefulWar

    PeacefulWar FULL MEMBER

    Nah, not sure about other countries.
    In Singapore it's not allowed to bring durians in public transportation.
    Yes, foul smell. But oh boy they taste good:lol:

    Looks nice!
    Do you put sugar into the stick rice? Is this a desert or meal?
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 8:50 PM
    PeacefulWar

    PeacefulWar FULL MEMBER

    Must try durian puff if you see them next time!
    The best!
     
