China’s dual-listed tech giants lost $60 billion in market value over three days as delisting threats loom

As of their Friday close, the market value of Alibaba, JD.com, Baidu and Netease has fallen about $60 billion in just three days, based on CNBC calculations using data from Refinitiv Eikon.

The losses came as fears of potential delistings from U.S. stock exchanges resurfaced.

To exacerbate matters, China’s tech firms are also facing potential challenges domestically as Beijing seeks to regulate the sector and establish new rules in industries ranging from financial technology to e-commerce.