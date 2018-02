In terms of what changed on the ground, China did indeed win, because we now have new islands and military bases all over the SCS which did not exist even a few years ago.



Who knows if this was an accident, collusion between China-Philippines-USA to end with this result, or just a very elaborate strategic game from Zhongnanhai.



What China gained was very significant, what the Philippines and the USA lost was not very much. Perhaps this result is to the benefit of all parties in the end.

