What's new

China's dominance of manufacturing is growing, not shrinking, gaining market share in both low- and high-tech sectors

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,849
-12
93,178
Country
China
Location
China

China's dominance of manufacturing is growing, not shrinking​

Country gaining market share in both low- and high-tech sectors
William Bratton
September 9, 2022 05:00 JST

When it comes to discussions about China's manufacturing capabilities, there is an all-too-frequent disconnect between rhetoric and reality.

On the one hand, it is widely understood that Chinese producers are losing relative competitiveness. Higher labor costs, bitter trade frictions, rising geopolitical tensions and the domestic pursuit of zero-COVID are all encouraging exporters to leave the country.

China, it is thus argued, has passed "peak manufacturing" and its status as the world's manufacturer stands to be superseded by other countries in the region. By extension, this will materially impact China's economic trajectory and the region's evolving geopolitical balances.

On the other hand, there has been a lack of substantive evidence offered to support the above argument. Although anecdotes abound about certain companies relocating production out of China, the data suggests that such moves are not at the scale necessary to reverse the upward momentum of the country's manufacturing base, nor its international competitiveness.

The most obvious evidence of this is in trade flows.

It is not just that Chinese exports have remained remarkably robust despite COVID-related lockdowns. More than that, the latest numbers from the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development imply that Chinese producers have become more competitive in recent years, not less.

China's manufactured exports, for example, have been growing significantly faster than those of Germany, the U.S., Japan or South Korea. As a result, its share of global manufactured exports by value surged to a new high of 21% last year, compared to just 17% in 2017. The country is now a more important international supplier than Germany, the U.S. and Japan combined.

Furthermore, contrary to the view that supply chains are reducing their exposure to China, Chinese manufacturers have consolidated their primacy across the vast majority of sectors over recent years. In fact, what is particularly remarkable about China's evolving trade structure is that it has been able to simultaneously gain export share in both low- and high-technology industries, including those as eclectic as leather products, truck trailers and optical instruments.

Such gains are hardly indicative of an industrial base under stress. They instead highlight the hyper-competitiveness of China's producers, who increasingly dominate the East and Southeast Asian manufacturing landscape.

For all the chatter about companies leaving China and the changing geographies of supply chains, the reality is that it generated nearly half of the region's manufactured exports in 2021, compared to less than a third 15 years ago.

This competitiveness is derived from the complex and self-reinforcing interaction of multiple factors, many of which are a function of China's size. This allows the country to support far higher levels of domestic competition, innovation and specialization than its neighbors, and results in greater efficiencies and lower production costs, which regional rivals will always struggle to replicate. These scale benefits are subsequently magnified through aggressive industrial development policies that have no obvious precedent in terms of scope or ambition.

So China's manufacturing advantages must be viewed holistically, especially as it can be highly misleading, however tempting, to draw conclusions based on the trends of any specific factor.

The country's rapidly rising wages, for example, attract much attention. But it would be a mistake to assume that this signals the loss of competitiveness in more labor-intensive industries.

Rather, it reflects dramatic improvements in productivity and a broader structural shift into higher technology sectors. Furthermore, the use of national averages masks the diversity of China's labor force, with a substantial pool still on relatively low wages.

This is seen in the irrefutable fact that the country's manufacturers are still gaining export share across low-technology and labor-intensive industries, including textiles. In other words, their innate advantages are so substantial and so overwhelming that higher labor costs by themselves have no material impact on their competitiveness.

As such, despite all the frequently cited anecdotes, there is no real evidence that the factors underpinning China's competitiveness are being reversed. Rather, Asia's manufacturing industries will continue to concentrate in China, further entrenching its status as the core of the region's economic system.

This is the challenge for the rest of the region. No matter how hard they try, few countries, if any, will be able to replicate or match China's natural advantages. And this will have profound longer-term economic and geopolitical consequences.

Against the onslaught of highly competitive Chinese products, emerging economies will struggle to develop the manufacturing sectors they need to achieve and sustain productivity-led growth over the long-term.

But even more advanced nations are not immune from the pressures created by China, with the hollowing-out of their industrial structures a very real danger. The displacement of Japanese and South Korean manufacturers from the global telecommunications equipment and shipbuilding markets demonstrates just how quickly China can engage with its neighbors at their own games -- and win.

So for all the suggestions that China's grip on manufacturing is weakening, the reality could not be more different. It is not the Chinese producers that are losing influence, but their rivals across the region.

In fact, the natural forces driving the country's competitive advantages are now both so substantial and entrenched that the rest of Asia is seemingly engaged in an unfair trade fight -- and one it is unlikely to win. The region's slide toward a clearly defined economic core-periphery structure -- with China dominating and the rest being disadvantaged -- now looks inevitable.

In turn, this is creating dependencies which will prove evermore difficult to disentangle, no matter how strong the apparent political commitment in some countries to do so.

This is seen in how recent attempts to diversify imports away from Chinese producers have been constrained by the lack of credible alternative suppliers. It is noticeable that Australia and India, countries positioning themselves as regional rivals to China, have increased -- not reduced -- their reliance on Chinese manufactured imports over the last three years.

It is true that this manufacturing mastery may not have been developed as a deliberate geopolitical tool. But in the same way the U.S. was able to use its post-World War II industrial leadership to advance its own interests, the reliance on Chinese products will naturally give Beijing unrivaled power and influence within Asia. As such, China's future economic and political dominance of the Asian regional economy is set to be underpinned by its vibrant, dynamic and hypercompetitive manufacturing industries, whatever the country's doomsayers may claim.

asia.nikkei.com

China's dominance of manufacturing is growing, not shrinking

Country gaining market share in both low- and high-tech sectors
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,057
1
9,579
Country
China
Location
China
Energy prices in Europe are so high, and interest rates in the USA are so high. It is normal for the manufacturing industry to move to China.

Labor intensive enterprises may go to Southeast Asia, especially Vietnam and Cambodia.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,849
-12
93,178
Country
China
Location
China
Lava820 said:
China's real estate sector is eyeing an unprecedented crisis. It may witness the biggest real estate crash the world has ever seen.
Click to expand...
The only tangible real estate meltdown that average people can really feel was in 2008 and 2009, it was really bad, I can still remember it vividly even today, it was literally collapsing. now we don't feel a thing comparing to that time, but even in 2008, China still managed to get over it soon enough and started a new round of high growth afterwards.
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,257
-13
10,324
Country
China
Location
China
1, Firstly US propaganda machines promoted all kinds of pessimistifc information about China. 2, A certain time later after people around world digested the propaganda. The outputs of reality gradually emerged and turned out to be otherwise. 3, Articles like this popped out.

Same pattern can also be seen in other America made lies. Such as Xingjiang concentration camp. The difference is, lies about economy can be soon seen through because data won't lie. Truths about politics have no data to sustain and are very subjective. But we can still glimpse some scraps of truths from other way around. For example, why there are no Uyghure refugees in neighbour Central Asia countries if a genocide happened?
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,849
-12
93,178
Country
China
Location
China
The world economy is in a bad shape this year and every country suffers more or less, but China utilized this global crisis to have grabbed more global market share all across the board, this paves the way for future booms
 
L

Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
337
-6
347
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
The world economy is in a bad shape this year and every country suffers more or less, but China utilized this global crisis to have grabbed more global market share all across the board, this paves the way for future booms
Click to expand...
Goldman Sachs last week estimated that Chinese cities impacted by lockdowns account for 35% of China's gross domestic product (GDP) :pop:
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,257
-13
10,324
Country
China
Location
China
MH.Yang said:
Energy prices in Europe are so high, and interest rates in the USA are so high. It is normal for the manufacturing industry to move to China.
Click to expand...
Europe may undergo de-industrialization because of high energy cost. China will grab most these industries transferred from Europe. US government definitely has foreseen that instigating Ukraine war can weaken Russia and Europe. Did Americans foresee the war strengthens China and weakens western overall strength? I doubt that.
 
L

Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
337
-6
347
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
They can "estimate", but China's trade still goes strong, so does the industrial output. it's still top of the world you can never reach.
Click to expand...
China's economy contracted sharply in the second quarter of this year

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.6% in the three months to the end of June from the previous quarter
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,257
-13
10,324
Country
China
Location
China
Lava820 said:
China's economy contracted sharply in the second quarter of this year

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.6% in the three months to the end of June from the previous quarter
Click to expand...
International trade data is more persuasive than GDP data to demonstrate a country's the real economic power. Cow dung can also increase some countries' GDP. But no other countries import cow dung
 
L

Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
337
-6
347
Country
India
Location
India
kankan326 said:
International trade data is more persuasive than GDP data to demonstrate a country's the real economic power. Cow dung can also add some countries' GDP. But no other country import cow dung
Click to expand...
www.businesskorea.co.kr

Beijing Hyundai’s Chongqing Plant Shut Down since December 2021, Chinese News Outlet Says

Citing remarks made by an insider of Beijing Hyundai, China Business News reported on Feb. 21 that the Chongqing plant of Hyundai Motor’s Chinese joint venture Beijing Hyundai had been suspended since December 2021. It added that most of the production line workers are on vacation.The Chongqing plan
www.businesskorea.co.kr www.businesskorea.co.kr
www.bloomberg.com

Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Good Luck Taking Away China’s Manufacturing Mojo
Replies
1
Views
168
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
Fortune 500 companies pose competition in Vietnam's process manufacturing sector
Replies
1
Views
243
huanghong
H
beijingwalker
China Set to Dominate Production, Market for Collaborative Robots
Replies
2
Views
297
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
Greater China Dominates Global Microchip Exports [Infographic]
Replies
9
Views
557
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Replies
1
Views
250
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom